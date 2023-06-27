100PLUS, Malaysia’s No.1 isotonic beverage, announced the appointment of global track cycling sensation Dato’ Azizulhasni Awang as its Brand Ambassador for the next two years. The partnership between 100PLUS and Azizul was announced at the F&N Townhall Session here today.

Azizul, an Olympic silver medallist and former keirin world championship winner, was officially introduced to the townhall participants who were delighted with the news and the opportunity to meet the star cyclist.

Today’s ceremony was officiated by Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (FNBH) Chairman Y.A.M. Tengku Syarif Bendahara Perlis Syed Badarudin Jamalullail Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail and witnessed by FNBH Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lim Yew Hoe. Other senior management officials in attendance today were FNBH Managing Director, Government and Industry Engagement, Dato’ Raffiq Md Ariff, FNBH Managing Director, Commercial Operations Malaysia, Mr Ng Eng Cheang and Business Director, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, Ms Leong Wai Yin.

“Azizul is an inspiration to Malaysians of all ages. His attitude, commitment, perseverance, and determination to succeed at the highest levels is unparalleled. He defied tremendous odds, which included a horrendous accident and a major surgery and regained his place among the world’s best,” said Ms Leong Wai Yin

“He is undoubtedly amongst the best track cyclists in the world and we want to support him in his quest to be an Olympic champion.”

The Dungun-born Azizul recently completed a sensational double at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Nilai, winning the keirin and the sprint gold medals. His stunning performances against the top riders in Asia resulted in his world ranking rise to third in the keirin and sixth in the sprint.

All eyes will now be on Azizul when he competes in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from Sept 23 to Oct 8 this year.

“Training and preparing to secure the top prizes at major competitions like the Asian Games and Olympics requires a substantial volume of resources. I am grateful 100PLUS, our nation’s leading isotonic beverage, has stepped up to support me in my quest to succeed on the world stage,” said Azizul at the ceremony today.

“100PLUS is the ideal partner for me because of their passion and desire to assist the development of Malaysian sports. I am excited and looking forward to working together with them.”

Azizul will join another global legend, Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, as a 100PLUS Brand Ambassador. Other brand ambassadors include Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah and Ng Tze Yong.

100PLUS is the official sponsor of the Football Association of Malaysia, the Badminton Association of Malaysia, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation and the National Sports Council. 100PLUS is also the official beverage partner of the Johor Darul Takzim and Selangor FC teams.

In addition, 100PLUS works closely with the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia and is the primary sponsor for the annual SAM 100PLUS Awards.

