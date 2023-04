Four teams, one goal.

After an enthralling 2022/23 Liberty A-League season, the first week of the Finals Series is upon us.

A blockbuster weekend of action awaits, as the league’s top four sides will duel it out in hope of edging one step closer to taking home the championship on April 30.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-women-finals-series-2022-23-ultimate-guide-sydney-fc-western-united-melbourne-victory-melbourne-cit/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...