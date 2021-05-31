Australian Aurelio Vidmar will lead BG Pathum United into the group phase of the 2021 AFC Champions League after he was unveiled as the Thai League 1 champions’ new head coach on Sunday.

Vidmar, who famously led Adelaide United to the final of the competition in 2008, was most recently head coach of Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors and he previously coached BG Pathum United when they were known as Bangkok Glass in the 2016-17 campaign.

The former Socceroos midfielder will lead the Thais in Group F of the continental championship next month when they face defending champions Ulsan Hyundai from Korea Republic, Vietnam’s Viettel and either Shanghai Port, Kaya Iloilo or Brisbane Roar.

“I’m happy to be back here again, it feels like I have never left because I still follow BG Pathum United and a group of staff coaches whom I had worked with during my first tenure is still at the club,” Vidmar told the club’s official media.

“Obviously in this return, there have been several improvements to the stadium and to the facilities as well as the players, some of them I had worked with so it won’t take long to adjust myself with the club.

“Also, I’d like to congratulate the club once again for the incredible Thai League title of the previous season and I hope this will be another good year as well, with the Group Stage of the AFC Champions League, and I will do my best to deliver the best outcomes. I hope we will play our best football in both competitions.” – www.the-afc.com / BG Pathum United

