Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announces its return to the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTDL) as its official automotive partner. The year’s event is the 25th edition of LTDL and marks the third time Volkswagen is the Official Car Sponsor since 2016.

As official automotive partner, VPCM will be providing a total of 120 units of the Tiguan Highline, which will be used throughout the race by riders, safety marshals and officials.

The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s most successful SUV, and has redefined new standards in design, comfort and functionality. Perfectly thought out from the first to the last millimetre, spacious and flexible – the Tiguan appeals to drivers and families as a genuine all-round vehicle. To date, five million units of the Tiguan have been sold globally.

The Tiguan combines a 1.4L turbocharged direct injection TSI engine with a 6-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) to give an impressive output of 150PS and a torque of 250Nm between 1,500 to 3,500rpm.

Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM expressed the brand’s delight to once again be a part of one of the world’s most renowned road cycling competitions. “We are honoured to be back as part of LTDL this year as the race celebrates its silver jubilee, and we are confident that the Tiguan will be a good fit and support to the operations team in terms of safety, endurance, agility and speed. On behalf of Volkswagen, we wish the participants all the very best for this year’s race.”

Le Tour de Langkawi is a multiple stage bicycle race that has gained multiple accolades and is now recognised as a highlight in the global competitive cycling calendar, attracting the world’s top road cyclists.