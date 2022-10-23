The 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship title race will be decided at the season finale in Valencia, despite Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) claiming a magnificent seventh win of the campaign at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia.

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) made Pecco and Ducati sweat to finish a close second, as a fabulous effort from reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) saw the Frenchman claim P3 to take his title defence to the wire.