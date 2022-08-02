MS ADBD took a slim lead in Final 1 of the Brunei Futsal Cup 2022 following their close 3-2 win over Almerez FC last night at Mindef.

While the homesters managed to take the early lead in the seventh minute through Md Izzan Syahiran, they were not able to hold on to their advantage when MS ABDB fought back with a Mohammad Safari equaliser in the 20th minute.

With the score at 1-1 at the break, MS ABDB then turned on the power to score two quick goals off Muhammad izzan in the 25th minute and Mohammad Norfauzee in the 26th minute to take a 3-1 lead.

Ak Md Amirul Haziq then pulled a second goal in the 31st minute to give Almerez a certain sense for hope for Final 2.

