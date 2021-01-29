The Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI) have released the new schedule for the restart of the 2020 Pro Futsal League (PFL).

This follows FFI’s decision to postpone the league restart to March from the earlier 6 February 2021 date due to the Indonesian government extension of the Enforcement of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) nationwide.

As such, FFI have released a new schedule as per below –

Week 7 of Group B PFL 2020

Saturday, 20 March 2021

Matchday 13

Kancil BBK Pontianak vs Cosmo FC

Bintang Timur Surabaya vs SKN FC Kebumen

IPC Pelindo Jakarta vs Red Manguni Minahasa

Bank Sumut vs Mutiara FC Surabaya

Sunday, 21 March 2021

Matchday 14

Kancil BBK Pontianak vs Red Manguni Minahasa

Cosmo FC Jakarta vs IPC Pelindo

SKN FC Kebumen vs Bank Sumut

Mutiara FC Surabaya vs Bintang Timur Surabaya

Week 14th WPFL 2020

Saturday, 20 March 2021

Matchday 27

Netic IAIS Soreang vs Kebumen United

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Matchday 28

Netic IAIS Soreang vs Pusaka Angels

SEMIFINALS / FINAL PFL 2020

Saturday, 27 March 2021

SEMIFINAL 1

Black Steel Manokwari vs Bintang Timur Surabaya / Cosmo FC Jakarta

SEMIFINAL 2

SKN FC Kebumen vs Vamos Mataram

Sunday, 28 March 2021

Third and Fourth Placing

FINAL

