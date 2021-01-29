The Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI) have released the new schedule for the restart of the 2020 Pro Futsal League (PFL).
This follows FFI’s decision to postpone the league restart to March from the earlier 6 February 2021 date due to the Indonesian government extension of the Enforcement of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) nationwide.
As such, FFI have released a new schedule as per below –
Week 7 of Group B PFL 2020
Saturday, 20 March 2021
Matchday 13
Kancil BBK Pontianak vs Cosmo FC
Bintang Timur Surabaya vs SKN FC Kebumen
IPC Pelindo Jakarta vs Red Manguni Minahasa
Bank Sumut vs Mutiara FC Surabaya
Sunday, 21 March 2021
Matchday 14
Kancil BBK Pontianak vs Red Manguni Minahasa
Cosmo FC Jakarta vs IPC Pelindo
SKN FC Kebumen vs Bank Sumut
Mutiara FC Surabaya vs Bintang Timur Surabaya
Week 14th WPFL 2020
Saturday, 20 March 2021
Matchday 27
Netic IAIS Soreang vs Kebumen United
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Matchday 28
Netic IAIS Soreang vs Pusaka Angels
SEMIFINALS / FINAL PFL 2020
Saturday, 27 March 2021
SEMIFINAL 1
Black Steel Manokwari vs Bintang Timur Surabaya / Cosmo FC Jakarta
SEMIFINAL 2
SKN FC Kebumen vs Vamos Mataram
Sunday, 28 March 2021
Third and Fourth Placing
FINAL