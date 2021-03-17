Pogačar wins the 56th Tirreno-Adriatico as Wout van Aert wins the final ITT in San Benedetto del Tronto

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) has won the 56th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico Eolo, ahead of Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain – Victorious). Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won Stage 7, the final 10.1km ITT in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Pogačar has been a class apart this week. His stage finishes have been 29th, 4th, 8th, 1st, 2nd and 25th. He has pounced on every attack by the previous Tour de france winner, Egan Bernal, nearly caught Mathieu Van Der Poel in Sunday’s unforgettable denouement.

He started the stage with a comfortable, 1’15” buffer over Wout Van Aert. His overall victory seemd assured. Indeed, bearing in mind his 4th place in the flat 13 km UAE Tour ITT, he seemed capable of doing just as well again today.

STAGE RESULT

1 – Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) – 10.1 km in 11’06″13, average speed 54.595kph

2 – Stefan Küng (Groupama – FDJ) at 06″32

3 – Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 11″31

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates)

2 – Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 1’03”

3 – Mikel Landa (Bahrain – Victorious) at 3’57”

Like this: Like Loading...