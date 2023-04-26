The qualification system for the World Athletics Relays Nassau 24 has been released.

The Bahamian capital, which hosted the first three editions of the World Relays, will once again welcome the world’s best sprinters on 4-5 May 2024 as countries compete for relay places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The programme for Nassau comprises five relay disciplines – men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed 4x400m – and 32 teams will be entered in each of those.

Top eight teams in each discipline at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 will automatically earn entry to the World Relays Nassau 24. The host country may also enter one team in each discipline, regardless of any entry conditions.

The remaining teams (up to 32) will be determined through the top lists in the qualification period (1 January 2023 to Sunday 7 April 2024). Starting 1 October 2023, World Athletics will maintain a weekly list of relay teams qualified according to the above.

The top 14 teams at the World Athletics Relays Nassau 24 will automatically qualify for places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Teams will have two opportunities to qualify in Nassau; if they’re unsuccessful on day one, another chance will be provided on day two.

The remaining two places in each relay discipline will be awarded based on top lists during the qualification period (31 December 2022 – 30 June 2024).

