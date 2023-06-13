The Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) and Somali Football Federation (SFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help grow the game.

The agreement between SFF with SAFF will focus on technical exchange, grassroots football development, providing additional opportunities for youth national teams to play overseas matches.

Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Somali Football Federation, a country with a young population and a great passion for the beautiful game.

“Despite facing challenging circumstances, Somali football has made remarkable progress recently, as evidenced by their participation in the U17 AFCON 2023 in Algeria”.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF) added: “We feel very proud to strengthen our cooperation with SAFF and benefit from their expertise across Asian and global football.

“We look forward to us working together to contribute to the development of Somali football.”

Somali football has made great strides lately, with their historic win at the U17 CECAFA championship held in Ethiopia 2022, earning the Ocean Stars the right to take part in the U17 AFCON 2023 in Algeria, Somalia’s first-ever participation in an official continental competition.

