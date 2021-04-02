The agreement was sealed with the handing over of the official Maglia Ciclamino by Paolo Bellino, CEO and General Manager of RCS Sport to Luca Baraldi, Director of Segafredo Zanetti Grandi Eventi and CEO of Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna, in the presence of Virtus Segafredo Bologna club player Marco Belinelli.
The Maglia Ciclamino, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti, has enjoyed a rich history in the race. The establishment of a points ranking as a stand-alone classification first took place in 1958. Since 1967, the leader of this ranking has worn a distinctive jersey. In 1967, 1968 and 1969 this jersey was red (sponsored by Dreher), this then became the color cyclamen (sponsored by Termozeta) until 2009. From 2010 to 2016 the jersey returned to red, and from 2017, on the occasion of the 100th Giro, the Maglia Ciclamino returned with the official sponsor Segafredo Zanetti.
Tied at the top of the rankings for most overall victories in the points standings, are the two great rivals of the 70s and 80s: Francesco Moser and Giuseppe Saronni, with four Maglia Ciclamino each. Mario Cipollini, Roger de Vlaeminck and Johan van der Velde follow at 3.
The new Maglia Ciclamino is developed and designed by Castelli. Together with the fabric manufacturer Sitip, 100% recycled yarns were used to reduce the jersey’s environmental impact.
Marco Belinelli: “I like cycling and, when I can, I also follow the Giro d’Italia. Basketball and cycling, like all sports, must be an example and a driving force for a reopening of society that we hope is drawing ever closer. I wish the whole Giro caravan good luck and hope, one day, to be able to attend a stage live.”
Luca Baraldi: “It is with great satisfaction and great pleasure that today we are here to present, for the fifth consecutive year, our partnership with RCS Sport and the sponsorship of the Maglia Ciclamino for this year’s Giro d’Italia. Segafredo Zanetti will therefore be a key player again among the most important sponsors of this wonderful event that involves all cycling enthusiasts. We will carry around Italy the Maglia Ciclamino that has always represented victory by definition, because it is worn by the rider who wins the points classification. It is therefore a winning combination between those who cross the finish line first on the road several times during this upcoming Giro d’Italia, and those who represent the ‘Caffè dello sport’ in Italy and around the world, and in particular the coffee culture of cycling. With our new commercial liaison and strategic partnership with RCS, we wish all the participants, sportspeople, athletes, teams and all professionals a memorable Giro d’Italia! And that the Maglia Ciclamino, together with the other race jerseys, can bring wonderful emotions to all cycling fans on the streets of Italy. ”
Paolo Bellino: “Segafredo Zanetti has been, more than a partner, a travel companion of the Giro d’Italia since 2017, the year in which the historic Maglia Ciclamino returned with this sponsor. This jersey is an important symbol of the Corsa Rosa and the partnership with Segafredo Zanetti over the years has always been successful: we are sure that we will continue to go a long way together, starting with the Giro which will begin on 8 May”. – www.giroditalia.it