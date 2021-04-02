Marco Belinelli: “I like cycling and, when I can, I also follow the Giro d’Italia. Basketball and cycling, like all sports, must be an example and a driving force for a reopening of society that we hope is drawing ever closer. I wish the whole Giro caravan good luck and hope, one day, to be able to attend a stage live.”

Luca Baraldi: “It is with great satisfaction and great pleasure that today we are here to present, for the fifth consecutive year, our partnership with RCS Sport and the sponsorship of the Maglia Ciclamino for this year’s Giro d’Italia. Segafredo Zanetti will therefore be a key player again among the most important sponsors of this wonderful event that involves all cycling enthusiasts. We will carry around Italy the Maglia Ciclamino that has always represented victory by definition, because it is worn by the rider who wins the points classification. It is therefore a winning combination between those who cross the finish line first on the road several times during this upcoming Giro d’Italia, and those who represent the ‘Caffè dello sport’ in Italy and around the world, and in particular the coffee culture of cycling. With our new commercial liaison and strategic partnership with RCS, we wish all the participants, sportspeople, athletes, teams and all professionals a memorable Giro d’Italia! And that the Maglia Ciclamino, together with the other race jerseys, can bring wonderful emotions to all cycling fans on the streets of Italy. ”

Paolo Bellino: “Segafredo Zanetti has been, more than a partner, a travel companion of the Giro d’Italia since 2017, the year in which the historic Maglia Ciclamino returned with this sponsor. This jersey is an important symbol of the Corsa Rosa and the partnership with Segafredo Zanetti over the years has always been successful: we are sure that we will continue to go a long way together, starting with the Giro which will begin on 8 May”. – www.giroditalia.it