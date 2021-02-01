Alex Albon and Jeffrey Herlings competed for Red Bull Racing in the first round of the Formula One Virtual Grand Prix to raise funds for spinal cord research foundation, Wings for Life. Red Bull Racing Esports Drivers Marcel Kiefer and Frede Rasmussen were drafted in to qualify in the Sprint Race, handing over the baton to Alex and Jeffrey for the Feature Race.

Red Bull Racing Reserve Driver and Wings for Life ambassador, Alex Albon said “Fourth wasn’t so bad considering where we started and that was a fun race. Thanks to my Teammate Jeffrey for taking out so many cars at the start! We qualified in fourth and 16th, but Jeffrey and I ended up starting from the back of the grid, I’m not sure why that happened but it was fun to fight from the back. I got disconnected from my internet and lost about five seconds using the ghost car which was a shame. I definitely need to sort out my internet before next weekend’s race! It feels good to raise money for Wings for Life and it’s great for F1 to do this. It’s a shame we missed out on the podium but we will aim to raise more money in next weekend’s race.”

Red Bull KTM Factory rider and MXGP World Champion, Jeffrey Herlings, added “I think we did a pretty good job, I don’t usually play the game so just being a couple of seconds behind the rest of the grid wasn’t too bad. I think I was supposed to start in 16th but Alex and I got pushed down the grid somehow, so I just had some fun at the start and nudged a few guys off the track. Although, I did spin and have a drive through penalty, so I spent most of the time at the back of the grid, but it was all good fun. It’s a great idea and I’m pleased that we can raise money for Wings for Life whilst having some fun.”

