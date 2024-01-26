Thailand kept their clean sheet intact with another fabulous performance to hold powerhouse Saudi Arabia to a scoreless draw in their final Group E encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 this morning at the Education City Stadium.

The result, coupled with Oman’s 1-1 draw against the Kyrgyz Republic in the other Group F match, meant the Green Falcons confirmed the top spot in the group and Thailand finished second, while Oman’s two points were not enough for them to advance as one of the best-ranked third-placed teams.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/group_f_saudi_arabia_thailand_share_points.html

#AFF

#AFC

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...