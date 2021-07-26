Kosovo pulled out all the stops to hold powerhouse Thailand to a pulsating 6-6 draw in their second game of Group A of the Continental Futsal Championship yesterday at the Show DC Hall 1 Shopping Centre in Bangkok.

The one point from today’s match still put Thailand second in Group A as Uzbekistan stayed top after their comprehensive 10-0 beating of Mozambique.

Heading into the final group game tomorrow, Thailand will need to overcome Uzbekistan or at least hold them to a draw to make the next round – and this hoping that Mozambique beat or at least hold Kosovo.

In the meantime in Group B , Iran showed that they are a class apart when they tore through Tajikistan 7-0 to stay the course to win the group.

After two matches, Egypt are currently second while Lithuania are third with both teams on the same three points.

But Egypt will have a tough game tomorrow when they face Iran while Lithuania entertain winless Tajikistan.

2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

RESULTS and FIXTURES

25 July 2021

Egypt 1-0 Tajikistan

Iran 5-0 Lithuania

Uzbekistan 6-3 Kosovo

Thailand 6-4 Mozambique

26 July 2021

Lithuania 4-2 Egypt

Tajikistan 0-7 Iran

Mozambique 0-10 Uzbekistan

Kosovo 6-6 Thailand

27 July 2021

1100hrs – Tajikistan vs Lithuania

1300hrs – Iran vs Egypt

1500hrs – Kosovo vs Mozambique

1700hrs -Thailand vs Uzbekistan

29 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 4th Place in Group A vs 4th Place in Group B

SEMIFINALS

1300hrs – Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A

1600hrs – Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B

30 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 3rd Place Group A vs 3rd Place Group B

1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing

1600hrs – FINAL

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...